Over €750k to be spent on refurbishing more than 50 empty council houses in Longford

More than €750,000 in state funding has been ring-fenced for Longford County Council bosses to bring over 50 of its vacant units back into use .

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien TD, has set aside €767,000, in a move which will allow local authority officials to restore 52 local authority houses to its stock this year.

The Council made an application under the Government's voids programme in an attempt to revitalise dozens of units which had been lying idle across the county.

Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty TD said the scale of the investment set to come Longford's way was largely down to the local authority's outstanding ability in the past to revive vacant units or houses which had fallen into disrepair.

“Longford Co Council have an excellent record and track record with the Department and this is reflected in this and the sustained funding from the Dept for social housing needs in the county over the past year,” he said.

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy followed suit, saying the cash injection will bring much needed economic benefits to the county as a whole.

"It is a welcome announcement that Longford County Council have been approved to bring 52 vacant social housing properties back into use," he said.

"Local Authorities have made applications under the scheme which will see them undertake remediation works in order to bring much needed local authority owned vacant stock back to productive use.

Under the scheme the Department will cover the cost of up to €11,000 per property for the refurbishment of standard vacant properties.

"Recognising that a small number of homes which are vacant do require significant investment to bring them back into use local authorities can recoup an average of €50,000 per property for up to 10% of their vacant stock."