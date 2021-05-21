Longford woman still hasn't paid for whiskey she stole a year ago

A Longford woman who stole three bottles of a whiskey from a grocery store just over a year ago has still not paid for the items, a court was told last week.

Donna McDermott (36) 41 St Michael's Road, Longford was given a stern warning by Judge Seamus Hughes following an incident at Aldi, Longford on March 20, 2020 which resulted in the theft of three bottles of Clontarf whiskey.

The court heard how Ms McDermott had 11 previous convictions to her name, some of which had incurred fines that the accused had failed to pay.

“You have had since March 2020, the day you were caught to pay for your whiskey,” said a disgruntled Judge Hughes.

“I will give you no more time.”

In defence, solicitor Fiona Baxter said she believed her client was someone who would benefit from the aid of probation services.

Judge Hughes somewhat reluctantly acceded to Ms Baxter's request, despite remarking how the length of time the case was taking was akin to the “blind leading the blind.”

In sanctioning a probation report and adjourning proceedings until September 7, Judge Hughes cautioned Ms McDermott of what awaited her if she missed any appointments with probation services personnel.

“I could easily send you to prison today and finish with this case once and for all,” he said.