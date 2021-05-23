Man tells Longford court in paying speeding fine: ‘I've never seen a woman never take money off me’

A businessman caught speeding along the main N4 last year settled a €200 fine on the spot last week, telling court clerk Maggie Curley: “I've never seen a woman who would never take money off me.”

Ciaran O' Feargail, 16 Castle Heights, Dundalk, raised plenty of wry grins at last week's district court sitting when discussing the circumstances behind his court summons with Judge Seamus Hughes.

Mr O'Fearghail, who represented himself, said he had attempted to settle his fixed charge notice but was a “day late” in doing so.

In endeavouring to give further background as to what caused the alleged mix up, Mr O'Fearghail told of how he had been in hospital undergoing a procedure which required 20 stitches.

Upon being told to hand in his license, Mr O'Fearghail revealed the document in question was a Northern Irish document.

“I don't care what it is,” Judge Hughes snapped, as he asked what Mr O'Fearghail did for a living.

In telling Judge Hughes, his line of work was centred on the motor trade on both sides of the border.

Appearing confused, Judge Hughes questioned Mr O'Fearghail as to why he held a Northern Irish driving license while residing and paying his income tax from an address in Dundalk.

The Co Louth based enterpreneur did not initially respond to the question of tax affairs, prompting Judge Hughes to interject: “Well, do you?”

He told Mr O'Fearghail that in being a resident in this jurisdiction, there was an obligation on him to change his license to one which is recognised by the Irish State.

“My license is English, not Irish,” he retorted.

“There has been a war going on, you know?”

Asked as to what speed the accused was travelling at which led to a Fixed Charge Notice being issued, Mr O'Fearghail himself shouted out: “112 (km/hr) in a 100 (km/hr zone).”

In fining Mr O'Fearghail €200, the accused asked if the penalty was one he could pay immediately.

Judge Hughes responded by informing Mr O'Fearghail he could, causing the accused to pull out his wallet and reach across the bench to hand over the money.

As he did so, he looked at Ms Curley before joking: “I've never seen a woman who would never take money off me.”