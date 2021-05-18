Longford pet food firm clinches €40m packaging contract with Donegal company

Edgeworthstown pet food company C&D Foods has shaken hands on a €40m contract with a Donegal firm which will see the latter become the strategic supplier of packaging for the Longford firm in Ireland and across Europe.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine Mr Charlie McConalogue TD announced the placement of a new multi-year, contract by C&D Foods, the pet food division of ABP in Donegal-based packaging company ProAmpac.

The contract will see the Donegal ProAmpac facility becoming the strategic supplier of pet food flexible packaging for C&D Foods’ operations not just in Ireland but across its European operations.

C&D Foods is headquartered in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford and is one of the largest pet food manufacturers in Europe. The company also has production facilities in seven other European countries. C&D Foods employs 452 people in Ireland and a further 1148 across Europe.

The contract is expected to facilitate site production expansion and further job creation which will significantly contribute to making Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore) a global centre of pet food and sustainable ready-to-eat packaging manufacturing.

ProAmpac Donegal (which merged with the former Rapid Action Packaging) is a private US company and an Údarás na Gaeltachta client company. It employs 200 people locally in Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore) and has 5,200 employees working across 41 operations globally.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister McConalogue said: “As a Minister and TD for Co. Donegal, I am delighted to assist in announcing this new venture with a great Donegal company like ProAmpac.

"A key component of our Programme for Government is a balanced regional economic development and seeing a project of this nature is great news for Donegal and the North West region as a whole. Donegal is a great county for employment with a highly skilled, motivated and educated workforce. I commend ProAmpac for this investment and I look forward to seeing the fruits of this great partnership.”

“We are delighted to welcome Minister Charlie McConalogue to the announcement of this ground-breaking contract with ProAmpac for the purchase of packaging for our pet food products across our European markets, and are grateful for his attendance,” said Colm Dore, Managing Director, C&D Foods.

“ProAmpac is innovative and forward looking in its approach, and the development of sustainable packaging is fully aligned with C&D’s strategic objectives. We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

“ProAmpac’s partnership with C&D Foods showcases our joint commitment to sustainable practices in flexible packaging. We’re looking forward to the launch of additional products, and excited to be a strategic supplier to provide superior pet food packaging in the region,” said Greg Tucker, ProAmpac Founder and CEO.

Vince Musacchio, President ProAmpac Europe stated, “The foundation of our companies continues to grow, and we look forward to continuing to supply C&D Foods with sustainable alternatives to their growing product line.”

A key element of the contract will be the development of an innovative more sustainable pet food pouch.

The new sustainable packaging, which is currently being trialled by C&D Foods, will be a pivotal event for the pet food sector, as it will enable pouches to be fully recycled when new advanced recyclable solutions are introduced into many European markets. Preparation work and trials on the new packaging are now underway with a market launch expected later in2021.