Over 1,000 parking fines issued to Longford motorists since start of pandemic

More than 1,000 parking fines have been issued to motorists in Longford since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Approximately 1,050 tickets have been handed out between March last year and April 2021 compared to Leitrim which recorded no fines after council chiefs waived parking charges "in an effort to support local business".

Roscommon also failed to record any fines mainly due to the fact it is a county which has always had free parking in place.

The figures are published in today's Irish Independent.