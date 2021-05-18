Longford county councillors set for pay increase in July

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford county councillors set for pay increase in July

Longford county councillors set for pay increase in July

County councillors across the country are set for a pay increase.

Longford county councillors are currently paid a gross annual representation payment of €17,379.42.

All county councillors will get an €8,000 a year pay rise from July 1.

Cabinet Ministers will be asked to approve implementation of the Moorhead report today, which recommends the pay rise.

The members of Longford County Council received €486,308.41 in  gross expenses and allowances during 2020.

Also read: Longford councillors receive €486,308 in expenses

THE BIG REVEAL: What Longford's councillors really earn

Longford people asked to wear orange to raise awareness of rare genetic disorder

People can also run a 5K to help raise much needed funds

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan buzzing after he achieves personal best in 100m freestyle

World Para Swimming European Open Championships in Funchal, Madeira

#BackInBusiness | Cathaoirleach encourages support for the non-essential retail that 'keeps the streets of Longford alive'

Great buzz in Longford town as shoppers bring feet back on the streets

'Business is back and it's better than ever'-shopping fever returns to streets of Longford for first time in months

Shopkeepers rejoice as non essential retail reopens

Longford is back and very much in business.

 