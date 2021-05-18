Longford county councillors set for pay increase in July

County councillors across the country are set for a pay increase.

Longford county councillors are currently paid a gross annual representation payment of €17,379.42.

All county councillors will get an €8,000 a year pay rise from July 1.

Cabinet Ministers will be asked to approve implementation of the Moorhead report today, which recommends the pay rise.

The members of Longford County Council received €486,308.41 in gross expenses and allowances during 2020.

Also read: Longford councillors receive €486,308 in expenses

THE BIG REVEAL: What Longford's councillors really earn