BREAKING: Man held after break-in at house in Longford town

A 31-year-old man is in garda custody this morning following a reported break-in at a house in Longford town overnight.

The man, who has 60 previous convictions to his name, was arrested a short distance from the alleged crime scene this morning.

It's not known at this stage what, if anything, was stolen in the raid.

The suspect has long standing addiction issues and is not long out of prison.

The Leader can reveal last June, he was sentenced to 10 months behind bars for his part in a brutal attack on a pregnant woman in Longford town.

For more on this story, follow longfordleader.ie and see this week's Leader.

Longford farmers urged to support Hooves 4 Hospice project Longford farmers are required to donate a calf for a sale in Carrigallen Mart at 11am on Saturday, May 22.