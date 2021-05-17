BREAKING: Man held after break-in at house in Longford town

Suspect is 'well known' to gardaí with 60 previous convictions

Liam Cosgrove

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

A man has been arrested following an alleged house burglary in Longford town overnight

A 31-year-old man is in garda custody this morning following a reported break-in at a house in Longford town overnight.

The man, who has 60 previous convictions to his name, was arrested a short distance from the alleged crime scene this morning.

It's not known at this stage what, if anything, was stolen in the raid.

The suspect has long standing addiction issues and is not long out of prison.

The Leader can reveal last June, he was sentenced to 10 months behind bars for his part in a brutal attack on a pregnant woman in Longford town.

For more on this story, follow longfordleader.ie and see this week's Leader.

Longford farmers urged to support Hooves 4 Hospice project

Longford farmers are required to donate a calf for a sale in Carrigallen Mart at 11am on Saturday, May 22.

Enterprising Longford girls star on Late Late Show with their clever and award winning ‘Handy Hooks’

Congratulations to Ballymahon VS students Chloe Hopkins and Amy Kelly #MakingItHappen #StudentEnterprise

Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre operating as normal following cyber attack on HSE's IT system

County Longford PPN bringing vital information to the community

County Longford PPN are holding their online Municipal District (MD) Plenary meetings at 7pm for Granard MD members on Tuesday, May 18, for Ballymahon MD members on Wednesday, May 19 and Longford MD members on Thursday, May 20.