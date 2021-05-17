Mechanical skills of the late Emmet Cunningham were much sought after in Longford and beyond

It was with much sadness and regret that the news of the death on Tuesday, May 4, of Emmet Cunningham, Drumnacrehir was received in the community.

Son of Bridie and the late Jim Joe, he grew up on Barrack Street, Granard. There he served his apprenticeship to be a mechanic under the tutelage of his father Jim Joe who was well versed in the business.

On the death of his father, Emmet made the decision to move to Drumnacrehir where the paternal side of his family were originally from.

Locals will remember Emmet as a pleasant and obliging character. Specialising in tractors, his services were much sought after.

Growing up he was regular attendee with his dad at games that St Columba's were involved in.

Funeral Mass was celebrated at St Mary's Church, Granard on Saturday, May 8 which was followed by interment in Carra cemetery.



Emmet is survived by his daughters Rachel and Niamh, his mother Bridie and Jack, sister Heather, brother-in-law Jason, uncles, aunts and nephews to whom our condolences are extended. May he rest in peace.

This was the second bereavement suffered by the Cunningham family in recent times. Emmet's cousin Shirley, daughter of Anna and the late Pat Cunningham, Glasnevin died peacefully in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on March 26 last.

Like Emmet, Shirley's passing at a relatively young age will leave a huge void in the family circle. Burial of her ashes took place Mullinalaghta following Mass in Loughduff on Saturday, May 8.

She is survived by her mother Anna (formerly Dalton, Loughduff), brother Padraic, sister Gail (Harten), sister-in-law Emer, brother-in-law Donie, uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces to whom our condolences are extended. May she rest in peace.