Enterprising Longford girls star on Late Late Show with their clever and award winning ‘Handy Hooks’

Two enterprising Longford girls were celebrating over the weekend as their clever ‘Handy Hooks’ won the Best Commercial Potential prize in the intermediate category at the National Student Enterprise Awards and their project also featured on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

Ballymahon Vocational School students Chloe Hopkins and Amy Kelly, under the guidance of their enterprise teacher Ms Hall, came up with the innovative ‘Handy Hooks’ concept which triumphed at the Longford Student Enterprise Awards county final, organised by Longford LEO, and they were absolutely thrilled with their success at the national final which took place ‘virtually’ at Croke Park.



Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, just one of the victorious duo was able to appear on the Late Late Show with presenter Ryan Tubridy on Friday night and that honour went to Chloe Hopkins.



Due to dressing rooms being closed all around the country as a result of the pandemic, the girls came up with the ‘Handy Hooks’ idea, describing it as the solution to this problem.



The ‘Handy Hooks’ can hold a wide range of items from gear bags, hoodies, drink bottles, coats etc and they can be used at sporting grounds and parks, basically anywhere there is a fence to hold the ‘Handy Hook’. The ‘Handy Hook’ is small in size which makes it very portable.



In a post on Facebook, Ballymahon VS said they were ‘very proud of Chloe and Amy’, while Ms Hall extended special thanks to Longford Enterprise Office, Anna Lane and Martina Glennon for their ongoing support throughout the Student Enterprise Programme.



Over 29,000 students participated in the Student Enterprise Programme nationally with the support of the Local Enterprise Offices and congratulations to Chloe and Amy on their magnificent achievement.