Covid-19 latest: Weekend case numbers revealed by NPHET

Public Health Officials have confirmed that 802 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last two days.

There was a delay in reporting these cases numbers due to the cyber attack on the HSE IT system on Friday.

As of midnight on Friday, the HSPC was notified of 447 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight on Saturday, the HSPC was notified of 355 confirmed cases.

There are 109 people in hospital with the virus, including 42 in ICU.

The Department of Health noted that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There is no breakdown of cases by county.