Covid-19 latest: Weekend case numbers revealed by NPHET

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Covid-19 latest: Weekend case numbers revealed by NPHET

Covid-19 latest: Weekend case numbers revealed by NPHET

Public Health Officials have confirmed that 802 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last two days.

There was a delay in reporting these cases numbers due to the cyber attack on the HSE IT system on Friday.

As of midnight on Friday, the HSPC was notified of 447 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of midnight on Saturday, the HSPC was notified of 355 confirmed cases.

There are 109 people in hospital with the virus, including 42 in ICU.

The Department of Health noted that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There is no breakdown of cases by county.

Longford's Patrick Flanagan 'pretty happy' with opening swim in Madeira

2020 World Para Swimming European Open Championships

Longford Talks launches podcasts series

A series of health & wellbeing podcasts have been produced for County Longford, this follows the similar launches in the neighbouring counties of Laois, Offaly & Westmeath.

Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre operating as normal following cyber attack on HSE's IT system

Down Memory Lane | Great style and a lovely gallery of photos from the Longford Mother and Daughter Lunch from a decade ago

€270,000 allocated for upgrade works on Longford rural roads and laneways