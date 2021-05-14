Longford man ordered to pay for Buckfast or face jail

A man charged with the theft of Buckfast costing €14 has been fined €300 and given three months to pay following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Hughie Nevin, 67 MacEoin Park, Longford, didn’t have the cost of the Buckfast he stole when he arrived in court last Tuesday morning.

“You have until 2.30pm to get it for me,” said Judge Seamus Hughes.

“There was a special court sitting held for you and you’ve legal aid. There’s another court sitting today and you’ve come in with one arm longer than the other. Now, either you come in today with the money or you go to prison.”

“I’ll pay it today,” said Mr Nevin who was then told to be back in court by 12.30pm.

He returned later with €14, which he handed into court. Sgt Mark Mahon, for the state, explained that Mr Nevin has 50 previous convictions, 19 of which are for theft.

“What do you have to say for yourself?” asked Judge Hughes.

“I’m doing my best to stay off the alcohol,” said Mr Nevin.

“Do you find it hard?” asked Judge Hughes.

“Sometimes,” Mr Nevin replied.

“How will you manage when the pubs reopen?” asked Judge Hughes.

“I reckon I’ll stay off it,” said Mr Nevin.

Judge Hughes finalised the matter by fining Mr Nevin €200 with three months to pay.