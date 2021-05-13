Two dead in Roscommon following house fire
Gardaí were alerted to a house fire at Gurth, Ballinasloe, County Roscommon in the early hours of this morning Thursday 13th May, 2021 at approximately 2 a.m.
Three units of fire brigade and ambulance attended the scene assisted by Gardaí from Ballinasloe, Clonark and Roscommon.
Two bodies, a man and a woman, both in their 50s have been removed from the scene. Gardaí and the fire brigade remain at the scene at this time and investigations are ongoing.
