Recognising the big impact of Longford volunteers

National Volunteer Week is a time to celebrate, recognise and thank volunteers, and to create awareness for the important work that they do throughout County Longford.

Gerry Smyth, Coordinator of Longford Volunteer Centre outlined, “National Volunteering Week returns from May 17 - 23.

Having come through an unprecedented year this year's theme recognises the big impact that small actions can have, so even if we are still restricted in our movements we can continue to make a difference.

“This year, to show appreciation to the wonderful volunteers out there, we invited people to ‘Tag-A-Volunteer’ and ‘Make-A-Heart’ for us to display in our main office at Longford Community Resources during National Volunteer Week. Hearts have been made out of all kinds of arts and crafts materials by our volunteers, members of Longford ICA, the Ballymahon Art Group, LCRL staff and the SICAP Craft Group.

“In addition, with everyone being asked to stay closer to home a little while longer, individuals and groups are looking for new ways to give back or simply to keep busy. The latest initiative in this campaign is #SpruceUpYourStreet. We are asking people to get involved in some small way by doing something to brighten up their own immediate surroundings or maybe they can link in with their local tidy towns group. Pictures of people’s efforts can then be sent to info@volunteerlongford.ie for us to showcase on our social media platforms.

“We will also be publishing a week of ‘Volunteer Stories’ on our Facebook page from individual local volunteers on what volunteering means to them and we will also be sending out information to Community Organisations and Volunteers on an array of free online events that are taking place locally and nationally with Volunteer Ireland.”

For more information on volunteering, you can contact Longford Volunteer Centre on: Tel: 043 33 45555. Email: info@volunteerlongford.ie