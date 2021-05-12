Night is Young: Applications open to Longford youths for Backstage Young Curators Lasta Festival

Are you between the ages of 12-19 and feel like Covid has robbed you of your moment in the spotlight?

Our Backstage Theatre Young Curators are delighted to announce that Lasta Festival 2021 at Backstage will include Night Is Young, a brand-spanking-new venture, showcasing the very best talent that Longford – and its surrounding areas – have to offer.

So, if you’re between the ages of 12-19, send us in a video of you doing what you do best, whether that’s singing, dancing, rapping… maybe you’re in a band? Maybe you perform poetry? Or do stand-up? Whatever it is, we’d love to see it.

Three lucky acts will be chosen by a selection panel and given exclusive access to the Backstage Theatre stage where their set will be recorded by a professional sound and visual team before being broadcast to an online audience – so what are you waiting for? Lights, Camera, Action!

Please send a short description of you and your act (approx. 100 words) and video of your performance (no longer than 5 minutes) to backstageyouthfest@gmail.com

**Applications close on Monday, May 17th at 6pm**

Lasta is a nationwide festival of events for young people, curated by young people. Having originated in Backstage in 2020, this year the festival has grown bigger and better with 8 NASC Network venues nationwide taking part. Brought to you as part of Brightening Air, a nationwide season of arts experience brought to you by Council Ireland. Lasta at Backstage is also supported by Creative Ireland.