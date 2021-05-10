Down Memory Lane | A selection of great photographic memories from Longford in 1999

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of lovely photographic memories from 1999. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends. 

Caption: Student of the year at Aughnacliffe NS – Michelle Brady receives her plaque from Ciaran Tonra, retired principal. Also in picture are Kay Lynch, class teacher, Michelle's parents Eileen and Barney Brady and school principal Eamon Shannon