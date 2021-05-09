What are the changes to Covid-19 restrictions from Monday
The Covid-19 restrictions will relax further again on Monday, May 10. The following are the changes that will come into place
Travel
You can travel between counties in Ireland
Visitors to your garden
Maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households
Outdoor gatherings
Maximum 15 people
Outdoor training
Maximum 15 people
Retail
Click and collect, in-store by appointment only, and outdoor retail can recommence from May 10
Personal services (hairdressers, barbers, beauticians)
Can reopen for customers with appointments only
Galleries, museums, libraries and other cultural attractions
Can reopen
Funerals
Maximum 50 mourners at service. No other events to take place
Weddings
Maximum 50 guests at service. Maximum 6 guests at indoor reception or 15 outdoors
Public transport
Public transport will run at 50 percent capacity
Property viewings
By appointment only with licensed Property Service Providers
Stationary mobile homes and caravans
You can travel between counties in Ireland to your stationary mobile home or caravan if you are the owner of the mobile home or caravan
Vaccine bonus
If you are vaccinated - you can visit other households indoors
