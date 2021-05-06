Refurbishment of iconic 1865 building will bring Longford’s St Mel’s College to new level

The planned refurbishment of the iconic 1865 building at St Mel’s College, Longford moved a step closer to becoming reality with Minister for Education Norma Foley TD indicating today that the project will proceed to design stage.

Minister Foley made the announcement during a virtual meeting that was also attended by St Mel’s College Principal Declan Rowley and Board of Management Chairperson Enda Flynn, along with Deputy Joe Flaherty and Senator Micheál Carrigy.

The project will include;

2 Special Classroom Autism Unit

2 General Classrooms

Home Economics Room and Textiles Room

Multi Media- Computer Room

Science Lab

Music Room

Design Communications Graphics Room

St Mel’s College posted on their Facebook page that “this project will involve the use of all three floors of this most iconic building and bring the college to a new level for future generations.

“When one factors in the building of the new athletics indoor track at the college, we will have a very impressive campus going forward.”

Deputy Flaherty hailed the news. “It is a historic day as this is the first time that the Department of Education has committed to renovating a historic building for special needs education.”

Senator Carrigy commented, “It will be great to see pupils back walking the corridors where I spent five memorable years not so long ago! I look forward to further positive announcements in the future and seeing students learning in ‘Spikes Dorm’.”

Both Deputy Flaherty and Senator Carrigy commended Principal Declan Rowley, his staff and the Board of Management, headed up by Enda Flynn, for their commitment in driving the project forward.