Explore the delights of ‘Summer in Longford’

With the government announcing the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions last Thursday evening, people will be craving open air activities to enjoy and explore over the summer months.

Longford Tourism recently launched their ‘Longford in Summer’ promotional short movie, the last in the four season series produced by Harp Media in Granard, which brings some of the county’s attractions to life.

‘Longford in Summer’ highlights the beautiful Richmond Harbour in Clondra. This is the terminus of the Royal Canal and where it meets the River Shannon.

There is a lot happening in Clondra with the Royal Canal Greenway, the National Famine way, Midlands Cycle Hub which is a new cycling business recently opened.

If you wish to cycle along the beautiful Royal Canal Greenway, why not give Robert from Midlands Cycle Hub a call and he will sort you out with a bike.

There is also a 10k blueway loop in Clondra. Get out, get active on your bike or your kayak!

Ardagh is featured with Creative Ardagh and Brí Leith Walk on Ardagh mountain highlighted.

Mosstown stables in Kenagh and Pat Hannon Kayaking in Lanesboro showcases the activities available to do when visiting Longford.

County Longford is centrally located in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, surrounded by water with the River Shannon, The Royal Canal, Lough Ree and numerous other lakes dotted around the county.

It has plenty to offer from water and trails to visitor centres and plenty of attractions if you are interested in exploring the past.

All four videos highlight and give visitors and locals alike an idea of things to do for a day out in County Longford.

‘Longford in Spring’, ‘Longford in Summer’, ‘Longford in Autumn’ and ‘Longford in Winter’ can be viewed on the Longford Tourism Youtube channel www.youtube.com/ longfordtourism, the Longford Tourism website and on social media.

For information on things to do in County Longford, visit www.longford.ie, where you will find information on all accommodation, food & drink, activities, events and more. Readymade itineraries are also available to give visitors an idea of a schedule.

Keep up to date by liking or following the Longford Tourism Facebook page or the longfordtourismofficial Instagram page. Also keep an eye out for their monthly events guide.

If you wish to submit an event, please email tourism@longfordcoco.ie.