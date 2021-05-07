Local Arts group to inject colour into Longford town

The Longford town area is set to be a lot more colourful if a notice of motion submitted by Cllr Seamus Butler at last week’s Longford MD meeting gets full support.

Cllr Butler proposed that Longford Municipal District provide whatever civil works and assistances that are required to mount the Squirrel statue prototype provided by the Mide Arts Group in Newtownforbes.

“It’ll be on our national route and will attract attention. The younger people will make about half a dozen more over the next 18 months,” he told his MD colleagues.

Cllr Peggy Nolan backed the “excellent” proposal, pointing out that it’s important to build on the town’s tourism interest.

“It will make the town very, very colourful and of interest to our young people. I’d like to see it happen,” she said.

Area engineer Eamonn Bennett explained that staff are on hand to meet with local groups and to mount and erect the statue once a location is agreed.