Need for community warden as Longford town starts to reopen

Cllr Peggy Nolan has called for Longford County Council to look at installing a community warden in Longford town as things begin to reopen in light of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We need to try and get a bit of urgency around it. A presence like that around the town would encourage people to get out and about again,” she said.

Cllr Nolan also requested an update on CCTV in the town for the next meeting, as week as an update on the regeneration of the Camlin Quarter.