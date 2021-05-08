Longford's ‘Palefacerach’ making waves in online jewellery industry

Setting up your own business in the midst of a global pandemic might be considered bold, even foolhardy perhaps.

Yet that's precisely what Longford town native Rachael McCreanor has successfully engineered through her own handmade jewellery and craft making business.

The talented 28-year-old graphic designer is the brains behind 'Palefacerach', an online forum which is fast becoming the go to platform for jewellery lovers and followers of textile craft making.

“It wasn't until the first lockdown that I had the time to immerse myself into the many creative ideas I always said I would experiment with 'when I got the time',” she said, revealing her first foray into selling handmade crafts to the public came during Longford's Cruthú Arts Festival in 2018 and 2019.

It was an opening which allowed the AIT graduate to expand her commercial presence first at first through social media before launching her uniquely dubbed Palefacerach brand via online craft marketplace, Etsy.

Despite the relatively small mark up that's readily made in the clay jewellery making business, Rachael remains steadfast in what she hopes to achieve as an up and coming female entrepreneur.

“All of my products are handmade in small batches to ensure quality and care goes into each item,” she remarked.

“I am conscious of being as eco-friendly as possible with the materials and packaging i source while giving the customer the best possible experience.”

In reserving a special mention to all those who have encouraged and supported her “journey so far”, Rachael offered up some timely advice to those contemplating branching out on their own.

“Though Covid-19 has been tough for us all in unique ways, I also believe we have been given time to reconsider ourselves and our values,” she noted.

“Now more than ever, I feel that people are more consciously supporting locally and I would encourage anyone who has a new business or hobby idea to give it a try.”

Shrewd words without doubt they are, it's sentiments akin to those which has charted the commerical path for Longford's latest rising female entrepreneur.

*For more information about Rachael's work you can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Etsy @PALEFACRACH