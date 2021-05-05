Let's all get Longford 'Back in Business'

As we start to emerge from lockdown and restrictions begin to ease, it has never been more important to support our local businesses across County Longford.

The last year has seen our local shops, hairdressers, beauticians, restaurants, pubs and coffee shops being forced to shut their doors and pull down their shutters due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Businesses in Longford, owned by family, friends and neighbours, adapted to the stringent public health measures as best they could, be it with click and collect or offering takeaways.

They have fought hard to survive through this pandemic and as they come out the other side and begin to welcome their customers back, it is vital that we support them and shop in our town.

And the Longford Leader is playing our part by launching our Back in Business campaign to support our local community, help secure and create local jobs, and keep our town and villages alive.

Every day we will be promoting our local businesses on www.longfordleader.ie with our Two for Today initiative where two local businesses will be highlighted on our website and across our social media platforms from tweets to videos.

Our initiative will share information about the services on our doorsteps that have weathered the Covid storm and are now coming out the other side.

Our ongoing campaign is supporting getting Longford Back in Business so keep an eye out for our social media updates.

Now is the time to stop going online to spend our money shopping from businesses thousands of miles away and shop local.

The Leader has been here through thick and thin, and the present crisis has been no different as we continue to deliver all that's happening in sports, news and entertainment in print and online.

As we look forward to the days ahead of shops, hairdressers and other businesses reopening, going to matches, concerts, social events, exhibitions, we will be there, to promote, report and support our community as we have been since the Longford Leader was first published in 1897.

This month we will be keeping our readers informed and entertained with our Over The Bar GAA pull out, Holiday at Home supplement, BeYou health publication, Your Smart Money special- showing our strengths as a publisher for our community.

As we look forward to better and brighter times; shopping locally, supporting local businesses and looking after our communities is more important now than ever before.

If you wish to advertise in any of our upcoming publications please contact Audrey Moorhead on 043 33 45241 or email audrey. moorhead@longfordleader.ie, Margaret Faughnan on 043 33 45241 or email margaret. faughnan@longfordleader.ie