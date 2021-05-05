Gardaí close net on suspects involved in violent brawl

Gardaí are confident of making arrests over the coming days into an incident which saw two men become embroiled in a row in front of startled shoppers on Longford town's main street.

The brawl, involving the pair, erupted in the middle of the town's main thoroughfare at around midday last Friday.

The incident saw traffic being held up for a number of minutes as the two men squared up to each other just yards from the town's post office.

Video footage of the scuffle was subsequently posted on various social media platforms.

A woman could also be seen attempting to drag one of the men away as the incident continued to play out in front of passing motorists.

Gardaí attended the scene and carried out inquiries in a bid to identify those involved.

Despite no arrests having yet been made, detectives have made significant progress into the investigation and hope to execute arrests within days.

“We are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

Separately, a well known and locally based crime faction were dealt a blow last week when gardaí seized drugs and cash totalling over €40,000.

An estimated €33,000 of suspected cocaine and €6,000 of cannabis herb were recovered alongside over €1,000 in cash following a search carried out in Longford town last Thursday.

Officers from the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit made the discovery after carrying out a planned search of a premises at around 10am.

No arrests have so far been made, but like last Friday's alleged public order incident, gardaí are understood to be following a “definite line of inquiry” into the seizure.