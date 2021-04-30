Two men exchange blows in violent Longford town row

Gardaí are this afternoon "actively pursuing" the circumstances behind a violent row which spilled out onto the main street of Longford town in front of startled shoppers.

The incident, involving two men and a woman, unfolded at around midday bringing traffic along Main Street to a standstill.

Video footage of the incident, which shows one of the men landing a number of blows on another man on the floor, was posted to social media a short time afterwards.

A woman can also be seen attempting to drag one the men away.

A further post showing one of the alleged men involved in the row was uploaded onto Facebook some time later appearing to show no ill effects from the incident.

Gardaí have this afternoon confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway into what they have described as a 'public order' matter.

No arrests have yet been made, though a spokesperson said the incident is being "actively pursued".

