Longford participation encouraged as Darkness into Light goes virtual

Mental health has taken a serious hit over the last 14 months with job losses, loss of every day freedoms, loss of loved ones and fear of a virus, not to mention the inability to just have a coffee and a chat with a friend during what has been one of the most gruelling years the world has seen.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to support charities such as Pieta House during the annual Darkness Into Light event, which is going virtual this year, which means people are encouraged to participate by themselves instead of a large gathering.

So far, more than 500 people in Longford have signed up to take part in the event and chairperson of Longford Darkness Into Light, Thomas Delaney, is hopeful to reach the thousand mark before the event on May 8.

“It’s a virtual event. People are encouraged to take part themselves,” he said.

“We’ve been trying to get as many as we can to participate. We’re raising awareness and getting our social media strong so that when the event can go ahead properly, we’ve got a good following.”

Newtowncashel based Mr Delaney was involved with Darkness Into Light in Abu Dhabi before he returned to Longford. He took on the position of chair of the Longford committee this year and is grateful to everyone who has supported so far.

“We got three local sponsors who have helped us to boost our social media posts so I’d like to thank them,” he said.

“I’d also like to encourage people to adhere to social distancing guidelines when participating. It’s a sunrise appeal, so I’m not saying do it in the middle of the day, but I’d rather people do it at some stage throughout the day than not at all.”

To sign up to participate, visit darknessintolight.ie. You can also find out more information and browse the wonderful trails available in Longford by visiting Darkness into Light Longford on Facebook.