Longford Judge tells meat worker on road traffic charges to return to court with license and a ‘box of fillet steaks’

A Brazilian meat factory worker who was found at the wheel with an out of date driving licence was last week told by Judge Seamus Hughes to “bring a box of fillet steaks” with him when his case returns before the courts later this year.

Marcos Pinero Oliverina, Flat 3, Breslin Flats, Market Street, Granard, Co Longford came before a sitting of Longford District Court charged with having no driving licence in place after being stopped by gardaí on November 29, 2020.

That incident, the court heard, took place at Tinnynar, Edgeworthstown.

Mr Oliverina, it emerged, was in possession of a Brazilian driving licence at the time which had expired.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the State, pointed out there was a requirement on holders of such licences to change them to Irish equivalent licences after a period of 12 months.

He said given those circumstances, Mr Oliverina should not have been behind the wheel when gardaí stopped him.

Judge Hughes was also informed that Mr Oliverina had been resident in Ireland since 2019 and was currently attempting to further his education.

“I presume you work in a meat factory, do you?” Judge Hughes asked him as Mr Oliverina nodded quietly in response.

“Next time, bring a box of fillet steaks with you,” Judge Hughes joked while adjourning the case until a sitting of Longford District Court on October 15.