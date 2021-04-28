Longford judge hits out at prison governor for releasing man just 24 hours into four month sentence

Judge Seamus Hughes has hit out at a prison governor’s decision to release a man on a four month sentence after he served just one day.

“When there’s no deterrent, what’s the point in anyone doing their job?” he fumed at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Imrich Filo , of 15 Ardrum Court, Longford, was given a four month suspended sentence for driving without insurance.

He later received another four month suspended sentence for driving without insurance. That sentence was activated during an appeal at Roscommon Circuit Court on March 9, 2021.

He was released from prison after just 24 hours and an application to revoke the suspended sentence was brought before the court.

“Gardaí are out there trying to protect people with insurance and he’s here on his fourth appearance asking me to revoke a suspended sentence,” said Judge Hughes.

“And I will revoke it with the message to the governess that she is paying total disregard to every single motorist paying their premiums.”

Judge Hughes revoked the sentence but ordered Mr Filo to return with €1,000, which he did later that day.