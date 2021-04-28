Longford couple celebrate golden wedding milestone

Well known Longford town couple, Paddy and Eithne Courtney, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, yesterday (Tuesday, April 27).

Parents to Gerard, Ciaran, Brian, Jennifer, Collette, Conor, Chris and Aaron, and grandparents to thirteen grandkids, Paddy and Eithne’s romance began when Eithne worked at her uncle Mick Heavey’s store in Edgeworthstown and she first clapped eyes on craftsman and Drumlish native Paddy.

Paddy is an expert wood craftsman and before Covid-19 turned our lives upside down, he held and ran many woodturning classes.

He previously worked as a supervisor in Hanlon’s ambulance factory for a long time before studying in adult education in Galway. He went on to become an instructor for FÁS in St Mel’s training college, on the Battery Road.

Paddy retired a few years ago but he remains busy as ever making fabulous rocking horses for his grandchildren.

Daughter Collette said, “Daddy is well known for his walks with his famous dog Monty. They are always together and everyone in town knows them.”

Collette added, “Mammy, who is from the Old Road between Ardagh and Edgeworthstown, was working in her uncle Mick Heavey’s store in edgeworthstown when she met Daddy. After they married and welcomed their first baby, Mammy settled into being a full time mother.”

Eithne is renowned for her cooking and baking. She would have regular requests from family and friends looking for some of her specialities. Top of the list would always be her homemade boxty, soda bread, roast dinners, and as time went on, more adventurous with musaka, rogan josh or red onion tartlets.

Collette added, “Mammy has an amazing mind, always brilliant with TV shows like Countdown, The Chase or any quiz in general. She loves her style, always has the hair done, a bit of makeup and always a nice new top or jumper️. Not only a mother but a best friend.”

Paddy and Eithne are immensely proud of their eight children.

The eldest, Gerard, is a bank manager with Lloyds in Bournemouth and Ciaran is a mortgage adviser, also based in Bournemouth.

Brian in Sligo, is employed with the county council. Jennifer from Kilbarry works in a creche in Longford. Collette resides in Tarmonbarry and works as an SNA in Lanesboro Community College.

Conor lives in Longford town and is one of the managers in Homestore and More. Chris lives in Chengdu in China, working as an English teacher and Aaron lives in Longford and works in social protection.

Congratulations to Paddy and Eithne on celebrating their Golden wedding anniversary and best wishes for the future.