Harp Screenplay competition open to Longford students

The Harp Student Screenplay Competition is a Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sponsored Initiative aimed at promoting creative writing and filmmaking amongst secondary school students in the midlands.

It will welcome submissions from secondary school students in Longford, Westmeath and Cavan.

The competition, which is now in its third year, normally has a short film category but unfortunately due to restrictions this has been put on hold until later in the year.

There is a prize of €250 as well as filmmaking equipment for the winning script.

The objective of the competition is to facilitate and nurture a new range of voices in the midlands by encouraging students to create their audiovisual work.

Training sessions will be hosted later in 2021 that will look at screenwriting, film production and the Irish film landscape.

If you would like to attend a session, please register your interest by emailing info@harpmedia.ie.

Terms and conditions for the Harp Media Screenplay competition in partnership with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland are:

Entrants must be a student in one of the participating midland counties – Longford, Westmeath or Cavan

Scripts should be between two and 12 pages long

Entries must be submitted by May 15 via email to Info@harpmedia.ie

For further detail, head over to our website www.harpmedia.ie or follow us on Instagram @harpmediafilms, facebook @harpmediafilm and Twitter @harp_media.