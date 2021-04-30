Markievicz Award bursary for talented Clondra artist

It has been an eventful few weeks for Clondra visual artist, Eimear Walshe, who has not only been announced as one of ten new recipients of the Decade of Centenaries Markievicz Award bursary scheme for artists, but is also one of 70 artists whose work will be added to the National Collection thanks to the €1m fund provided to the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) and the Crawford Art Gallery in October 2020.

Eimear’s artwork, which has been acquired by IMMA, is made public through sculpture, publishing, video, performance and lectures, or combinations of these forms.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been working with the National Cultural Institutions through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to develop meaningful ways to support artists across the country at this challenging time.

In October 2020, Minister Martin committed €1m from her department to IMMA and the Crawford Art Gallery to fund the purchase of artworks by artists living and/or working in Ireland.

The investment enabled the two institutions charged with collecting contemporary art to work collaboratively to support artists by buying existing artworks, bringing much needed financial resources to the sector.

IMMA and the Crawford Art Gallery have been working tirelessly to realise this progressive goal for the National Collection and today, the Minister announces the list of works which have been acquired.

The body of 422 artworks by 70 artists from across the country has been selected through a rigorous process by both institutions to ensure strategic and thoughtful acquisitions for the nation.

Spanning from 1972 to 2021, the works consist of paintings, photographic work, drawings, sculpture, installations, moving image, sound work, film, digital work, embroidery and performance.

This is a significant boost to both collections, strengthening and enhancing the breath of style of work, making them truly representative of contemporary Irish practice and available for the public to enjoy for generations to come.

The Markievicz Award is intended to support artists to develop their craft and ultimately produce great art that recognises and commemorates the role of women in the historical period covered by the Decade of Centenaries and beyond.

As announced by the Minister in December, awards under the scheme will be made each year in the period 2021-2023 to up to 10 artists (either individual artists working alone or in collaboration with others) – double the amount of previous years to a value of €25k per individual or group, an increase on €20k in previous years.

The Department is partnering with the Arts Council on the administration of the scheme.