UPDATE: Two held on alleged €20k Longford cannabis drugs seizure released without charge

Two men arrested earlier this afternoon in connection to the seizure of €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb have been released without charge.

The pair, who are aged in their 20s and late teens, were arrested by gardai at around midday after a car was stopped and searched on the main N63 just outside the county town.

Both were detained for a number of hours at Longford garda station and questioned over the incident before being released without charge at around 4pm.

The car was also seized as part of the investigation.

The Leader understands the duo are not from the Longford town area.

A file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine what, if any, charges can be brought against the two men.