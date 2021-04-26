Motorcyclist hospitalised following weekend crash in Ballinalee

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred over the weekend, resulting in a man being hospitalised.

Granard gardaí have confirmed that the incident took place in Ballinalee when a car pulled out onto the road and collided with a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for caution on the roads when it comes to motorcycles.

Four motorcyclists have died in separate accidents on Ireland's roads over the past two weekends.

On Saturday, April 24, a man in his 50s died following a collision in Cavan while a man in his 30s lost his life after a motorbike and a car collided in Galway.

These tragic accidents follow on from the death of two motorcyclists the previous weekend in counties Monaghan and Meath.

Read more: Gardaí launch investigation after motorcyclist tragically dies following Cavan collision