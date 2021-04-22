Carrigy heaps pressure on Sinn Féin over online voter database revelations

Sinn Féin are coming under mounting pressure to explain whether the data and voting intentions of Longford people were stored in London and Frankfurt without their consent, Senator Micheal Carrigy has said.

It comes after Sinn Féin leader confirmed this morning that the party’s online database of voter information is stored in Germany and had been moved from London after the advent of Brexit.

Senator Carrigy said Ms McDonald’s responses when questioned about Sinn Féin’s transnational international database and social media operation, have serious consequences for the entire Irish electorate.

And, in a move to shed further light on the revelation, the Ballinalee postmaster called on Longford-Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke to "provide answers to the people of Longford" on the controversy.

“Almost two weeks ago it emerged that Sinn Féin was storing the data of Irish voters in a centralised database, which was then used to compare them to a major social media operation to elicit their future voting intentions," he said.

“All this time questions were being asked about this secret database and data mining operation, but nobody in Sinn Féin could give a straight answer about where the data was stored and if they had the consent of the Irish people to store it.

During an interview with Newstalk radio this morning, Ms McDonald said her party's voter database, known as Abú, contains the "returns from canvases" and that the information is stored in Frankfurt.

She explained that the server was located in London, but after Brexit its location had to change. She said that the database is "legally stored" in the European Union.

Senator Carrigy replied, said there was an onus on Ms Clarke as a local TD to set the record straight for the wider electorate.

“Deputy Sorca Clarke TD needs to clarify immediately, is the information of any Longford voters stored in this secret central database?