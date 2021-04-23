New walkway opens in Ballinalee

Cllr Colin Dalton has welcomed the opening of a new walkway in Ballinalee, which has been completed, thanks to the Regeneration Team at Longford County Council and the cooperation of the local community.

“It gives me great satisfaction to announce details of the new walkway, which has recently opened in Ballinalee,” Cllr Dalton told the Longford Leader.

“Located on the village side of the France Road, it runs for two kilometres and rejoins on the main Granard to Longford Road.

“This is another outdoor amenity for our community to be proud of. I hope locals and those from surrounding areas will enjoy this natural outdoor trail.

“This walkway would not have been possible without the help of the Longford County Council regeneration team and the various local contractors who contributed to this project.

“Finally, I would like to thank the local residents for their patience and support whilst this walkway was under construction,” he concluded.