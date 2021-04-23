'I knew you'd come up with a Dermot Bannon excuse', says Longford judge of man caught with screwdriver in car

A man charged with having a screwdriver and a metal bar in his car when searched by gardaí has been ordered to pay €350 to St Christopher’s Services by next month.

At a sitting of Longford District Court last week, it was heard that, on March 19, 2020, Ronan Stokes, Corboy, Edgeworthstown, was searched by gardaí and found to be in possession of the items.

Solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh, explained that her client had been stopped by two gardaí who searched the car, found no issue and let him go.

Ten minutes later, Mr Stokes was stopped again by Detective Garda Seán Galvin who discovered the items in the vehicle.

“He (Mr Stokes) is saying the car had been searched at 1am and there was no issue with the items in the car,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“There’s no evidence to suggest the items were in the car in the first search,” said Sgt Enda Daly, for the prosecution.

“Everything was in the car at the time and gardaí never said anything about them,” said Ms Mimnagh.

When Mr Stokes reappeared later that day, he pleaded guilty to having the screwdriver but not the metal bar.

“He has no previous convictions,” said Ms Mimnagh, “he had been fixing a child’s toy with the screwdriver.”

“I knew you were going to come up with a Dermot Bannon excuse,” said Judge Hughes.

Sgt Daly confirmed that Mr Stokes had no previous convictions and he has been remanded on continuing bail to May 18, 2021, when he is expected to have the sum of €350 for St Christopher’s Services. The charge will be struck out thereafter.