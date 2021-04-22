Man who stole iPhone and wallet from on-duty Longford garda to pay compensation to charity

A man who stole an iPhone and a wallet from a garda vehicle while gardaí were carrying out an arrest has been ordered to pay any outstanding money owed from the incident to St Christopher’s services.

Patrick McNally, 89 Spring Lawns, Longford, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Sgt Gerry Newton explained that, while gardaí were effecting an arrest of two unrelated suspects in the Spring Lawn estate on October 19, 2021, a wallet containing an iPhone 8 and a number of personal items belonging to a garda was taken from the front of the garda van.

“The garda didn’t realise it was gone until he returned to the station,” said Sgt Newton.

“In fairness to him, he gave the phone back to the garda but the wallet was gone and the driving licence was gone.”

The court heard that Mr McNally suffered from addiction at the time but has completed a three-month course at Cuain Mhuire.

“The day after he came out of Cuain Mhuire, he presented at the Garda Station and expressed regret,” said Sgt Newton.

“The money outstanding is €155 and the garda wishes that money to go to St Christopher’s.”

Judge Hughes said he would give the case one adjournment to allow Mr McNally to turn up to court with a receipt from St Christopher’s.

He will reappear on September 7, 2021.