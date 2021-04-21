Chief suspects in Longford stabbing may have left country

Gardaí fear that the two prime suspects behind the stabbing of a man in Longford town last weekend may have fled the country.

It is one line of investigation detectives are examining after a 20-year-old man sustained a number of slash wounds to his left leg during an incident in the Glebe View estate last Friday night.

He was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to serious, but non life threatening injuries before being discharged the following morning.

Investigators are hoping assistance from the public will aid their efforts in identifying those responsible.

They also want to establish where a blue coloured Citroen C5 (reg 07-LH-5843) travelled to before it was found burned out at Keel, between Ballycloghan and Moydow, a short time later.

Gardaí believe this was the car both suspects travelled in to carry out the assault before setting fire to it and transferring to a gold coloured Nissan Almera.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Glebe View area of Longford between 7pm and 9pm to come forward. They are also keen to speak to anyone in the Keel Moydow area between 7pm and 10pm, who may have seen these vehicles.

Additionally Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information in connection to the incident is asked to contact Longford garda station on (043) 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.