Covid-19 Latest: Breakdown of county by county cases as Longford records less than five new cases

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford recorded LESS THAN FIVE NEW cases of Covid-19.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 420 new confirmed cases.

Longford's 14 day incidence rate is the 8th highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 137.0, which is above the national 14-day incidence rate of 119.0 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 211.6.

NPHET says there have been 56 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from April 2 to April 15.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 3.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,912 (as at Wednesday, April 14).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today: 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 2 occurred in February and 5 occurred in January or earlier.



The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years. There has been a total of 4,831 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.



As of midnight Thursday, April 15, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 242,819* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 242,819 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

218 are men and 197 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

147 in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 8am today, 190 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccines

As of last Wednesday (14 April) there have been 1,121,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

789,526 people have received their first dose

331,477 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.