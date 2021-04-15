Longford's Backstage Theatre invites local audiences to step into nature

This spring, Backstage Theatre is inviting audiences to step into nature with this unique project.

After a sell-out premiere for Dublin Fringe Festival 2020, Backstage Theatre is delighted to bring Longford audiences ‘1000 Miniature Meadows’ by fellow Longfordian Luke Casserly & Shanna May Breen.

1000 Miniature Meadows is a part sound project and part nationwide planting project that will begin with a letter sent to you at your home. You will be invited to step into your garden or that wild patch of green by your house and to listen to what it has to say.

This is a lively invasion of our outdoor spaces and an ambitious attempt to open out fresh conversations surrounding Ireland’s biodiversity crisis.

Expect a link to an intimate soundscape, a sachet of seeds, expert interviews and a conversation with a bumblebee.

Having gained a four star review from The Business Post Sara Keating calls is ‘a gently meditative environmental soundscape... that guides us through the testimony of nature experts and enthusiasts, who make the case for us to stop and be still and notice the grass, the sky and insect life. It is a lesson in paying attention.’

Tickets for 1000 Miniature Meadows, running from 23rd-30th April are €10 and available on backstage.ie.