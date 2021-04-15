No buyers for Longford Greyhound Track yet, local auctioneer confirms

There are currently no potential buyers for Longford Greyhound Track, according to local auctioneer Fintan McGill of Sherry FitzGerald McGill, who says the auctioneers are looking for interested parties.

“It’s still on the market,” he told the Longford Leader on Monday afternoon, “and we’re still actively seeking buyers.”

He also noted that Longford County Council elected members have unanimously stated that the Greyhound Track would remain a recreational site and not be rezoned for housing or any other purpose.

Local councillors and TDs have made clear their stance that the greyhound track would not be rezoned for housing or anything other than a recreational site.

A meeting of Longford Municipal District earlier this year revealed that all elected members of Longford County Council were in agreement that the site would remain a recreational area and would continue to benefit the public.

“Let the public have no fear. We know our duty. We are carrying out our duty. And our duty is to make sure that that green space will remain in the Longford Municipal District,” said Cathaoirleach of Longford MD, Cllr Peggy Nolan.

Mark Keenan (pictured), who has been campaigning with local group LGTA (Longford Greyhound Track Amenities), has announced that he is stepping down from the committee but is keen for Longford County Council to purchase the site to ensure it never becomes anything other than a recreational site.

“I am no longer involved in the campaign for the council to purchase and develop the Greyhound stadium in keeping with decades of promises,” he said.

“In about two and a half months, we have got a large number of local people and organisations speaking about the issue and advocating for it on a personal level. The councillors also seem to be suitably animated by it.

“ I can't do much more as it is now the council's decision and theirs alone. The brilliant LGTA committee lives on.

“Thanks to everyone for their help, including local, national and European politicians, local people, Dublin based people, local and national media, various political parties, the owner of the site, local organisations and sports clubs, and many others who I have built lasting relationships with in such a short time. Impossible is almost nothing, and this campaign is not over and nor is it impossible. Up Longford,” he concluded.