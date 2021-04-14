No increases in income tax or USC rates post pandemic, says Longford/Westmeath TD Peter Burke

Minister of State for Longford Westmeath and Fine Gael TD Peter Burke has said that there will be no increases in income tax or USC rates post pandemic, and cuts to income tax may be on the cards.

Peter Burke said: “We will soon emerge from the pandemic and return to normality and economic growth, and it is important that Government reflects that the last thing we need is higher taxes on income, business or savings for people in Longford and Westmeath.

“There will be no increases in income tax or USC rates. We won’t see increases on tax on business, we won’t see increases in tax on people’s savings, and far from increasing income tax, we are going to index income tax bans. I have spoken to dozens of business owners and SMEs in the last period, and we need to continue to provide supports to pay wages and support re-opening over the coming weeks. We have waived the rates since the pandemic began, and paid this vital income to the Council so they can continue to carry out their vital work. The last thing that businesses need to think about is increase in taxes, and I have assured people this is not on the horizon.

“Fewer people now will end up in the higher income tax band – this is a solid a commitment in the Programme for Government from Fine Gael.”

Peter Burke continued: “This commitment in the Programme for Government is as solid as any measures regarding environmental issues such as greenhouse gas emissions.

“This Government and its predecessor have shown solidarity since the start of the pandemic through the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme, and many other measures. We hope to ease restrictions as soon as safe to do so, but while they are in place, there will be no cuts to the PUP or the Wage Subsidy Scheme”

“The last thing we need now, when it comes to an economic recovery, is higher taxes on anyone.”