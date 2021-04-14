Longford constituents invited to have their say to shape the future of remote working in online event

Longford constituents are being invited to have their say to shape the future of remote working in an online event this evening.

Fine Gael wants to hear the views of people in Longford on remote working in an online event which will be attended by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Senator Micheál Carrigy.

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy is encouraging constituents to register online and take part in a discussion on remote working, which is due to take place on Wednesday, April 14 at 8pm.

This is the second meeting in a series of online events taking place under the brand “Shape Your Future” which is being organised by Fine Gael.

The party wishes to hear the views of members of the public on a range of issues and encourage engagement between them and their local representatives.

Speaking ahead of the event, Minister Donohoe said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to take part in this Shape your Future event with my colleague, Senator Micheál Carrigy, to discuss remote working.

“Working from home, or remote working, has been an essential part of our response to the pandemic.

“The Government has a strategy in place to ensure that remote working is a permanent feature in the Irish workplace in a way that maximises economic, social and environmental benefits.

“It is so important for us to hear the views of people in all parts of the country so that the Government can work to maximise the benefits of a new way of working and to mitigate any side effects.

“Balanced regional development is an integral part of this change and is a continued priority for Government, as is the creation of new job opportunities for people who want to live in rural Ireland and incentives for businesses located in rural towns and villages to develop and grow.

“I would encourage people to take part in our online discussion to hear their experiences as we forge ahead with plans to create more flexible working arrangements for people,” Minister Donohoe concluded.

Senator Micheál Carrigy, who is Fine Gael spokesperson for Art, Media, Sport and Tourism, said, “We would like feedback from the public, not only on how remote working has enabled them to achieve a better work/ life balance, but also on the challenges presented by this change, including access to highspeed broadband.

“Fine Gael has made great strides in committing to making remote working a bigger part of live after Covid. The recent publication of the Remote Work Strategy includes targets and building infrastructure around remote work that will benefit communities.

“Our Rural Future also contains a welcome blueprint to draw people to work in local communities across the country, with plans to establish a network of 400 remote working hubs nationwide.

“With this, we need to ensure that there is a coordinated approach in having these hubs in strategic locations in Longford, with ample services and facilities to support people who work there.

“Longford is an ideal location for people who may wish to relocate for work, we are situated an hour and a half from Dublin, with good quality schools, value for money when it comes to housing, and good infrastructure in place.

“The policies Government are pursuing are aimed at helping counties like Longford to recover from the impact of COVID-19, enabling long-term development and creating vibrant communities.”

People can take part in the event, which takes place on Wednesday, April 14 at 8pm, by registering their details through Fine Gael’s website at https://www.finegael.ie/ shapeyourfuture/longford/ .