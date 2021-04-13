Covid-19 Latest: Breakdown of county by county cases as Longford records no new cases

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, counties Longford and Sligo have recorded NO news additional cases of Covid-19.

Nationally, NPHET stated that it has been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 358 new confirmed cases.

Despite recording no new cases in the 24 hours up to midnight Monday, April 12, Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains the 9th highest in the country.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is down to 122.3, below the national 14-day incidence rate of 131.7 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 269.4.

NPHET says there have been 50 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 30 to April 12.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 3 (down from 4 yesterday).

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,898 (as at Sunday, April 11).

NATIONAL

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 7 occurred in April, 3 occurred in March, 3 occurred in February, 3 occurred in January. 1 death was reported as occurring before January.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.

There has been a total of 4,803 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of 358 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 241,684 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

163 are men / 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

166 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 205 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 11th 2021, 1,063,666 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

749,450 people have received their first dose

314,216 people have received their second dose