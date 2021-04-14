Longford housing prices mirror national trend

Property prices in Longford have mirrored the national trend and remained unchanged during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report.

The report for Q1 2021 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is still €115,000.

This means prices have remained the same compared to this time last year.

Continuing with this trend, asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house have remained steady over the quarter at €100,000. They are also unchanged compared to Q1 2020.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Longford also stayed steady over the quarter also at €115,000. This means prices in the segment fell by €4,950 compared to this time last year.

The number of properties for sale in Longford on MyHome.ie stayed flat over the quarter and compared to this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly five months.

National picture

The report found that annual asking price inflation rose by 4.2% nationwide, by 4.1% in Dublin and by 4.8% elsewhere around the country.

Meanwhile, quarterly asking price inflation was flat – at 0% nationally, while increasing by 1% in Dublin, and falling by 0.4% elsewhere around the country.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, said that a striking feature of the report was how housing market activity had persevered through the third lockdown.

He added, “Remarkably, new listings for sale in the first quarter were down only 30% compared with 2020 versus 80-90% annual falls during the first lockdown.”