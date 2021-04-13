4,000 vaccines to be administered weekly when Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre opens on May 6

Longford's Covid-19 vaccination centre at Clonguish GAA complex in Newtownforbes is poised to open on Thursday, May 6.

The vaccination centre will be open Monday to Friday and it will administer 4,000 vaccines per week.

Longford people will be delighted that a date for the opening of the vaccination has finally been confirmed after a number of false dawns.

On February 15 it was originally announced that the Longford Slashers complex would be the location for Longford's Covid-19 vaccination centre, however, this plan hit a logistical stumbling block.

On Wednesday, March 10, the HSE Midlands confirmed that Longford's vaccination centre will be located in the GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford.

And as recently as last week, it was indicated the vaccination centre was set to open on the week commencing Monday, April 19.