Boost for Ballinalee home owners as €4.4m Longford deep retrofit scheme begins

Householders in approximately 50 homes in Ballinalee will receive notification of the planned first phase in the roll out of a major retrofit scheme for local authority homes in Co Longford.

Welcoming the start of these works, Deputy Joe Flaherty said: “The start of the scheme has been delayed by Covid-19 but will see €4.4m spent on retrofitting the houses across Co Longford in one of the most significant energy efficiency projects in the county.”

Funding for the scheme is coming through the Just Transition Fund.

The Longford TD explained that the Ballinalee houses are being done on a pilot basis with the scheme expanding to other Longford towns and local authority housing estates over the summer months

Said Deputy Flaherty: “Tenants in many of the older local authority houses have been beset by badly heated and insulated properties. This is the first real and meaningful attempt to address this. Residents will benefit from warmer and healthier buildings, lower energy bills, and reduced harmful CO2 emissions. The projects will also deliver significant employment benefits locally and nationally.”

Residents at the Riverside, Cois na hAbhainn, Hillview and Camlin View estates in Ballinalee will have received their notification letters or will do so in the coming days and the recently appointed contractors will be in touch to schedule the works.