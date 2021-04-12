Longford Chamber of Commerce virtual information meeting
Longford Chamber of Commerce virtual information meeting
Longford Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Longford County Council and Longford Local Enterprise Office are hosting a virtual information session with updates and information on support and help available this Thursday evening, April 15 at 6.30pm.
There will also be a question and answer session also
The event is open to all Chamber members - please contact Longford chamber for a link to this event info@longfordchamber.ie or call 086 172 9077.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on