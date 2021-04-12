Longford Chamber of Commerce virtual information meeting 

Longford Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Longford County Council and Longford Local Enterprise Office are hosting a virtual information session with updates and information on support and help available this Thursday evening, April 15 at 6.30pm.

There will also be a question and answer session also

The event is open to all Chamber members - please contact Longford chamber for a link to this event info@longfordchamber.ie or call 086 172 9077.