Longford businesses urged to apply for €4,000 outdoor dining grant

Local tourism and hospitality businesses in Longford are being urged to consider applying for up to €4,000 in grant aid for the purchase of outdoor dining equipment and accessories.

It’s under a new ‘Outdoor Seating and Accessories for Tourism and Hospitality Business’ scheme, which was launched by Minister Catherine Martin on March 31.

Funded by Fáilte Ireland and administered in partnership with local authorities, the scheme is designed to provide a level of financial support to tourism and hospitality businesses in town centres. It will help them to purchase or upgrade equipment to provide additional outdoor seating and in doing so, increase their outdoor dining capacity for the summer of 2021.

The aim is to financially assist and support independent tourism and hospitality business owners to create outdoor dining experiences in a regulated and accessible manner. Funding under the scheme is only available to existing businesses.

In administering the scheme, Longford County Council is expanding on the work completed during 2020 to support local businesses, working with them to help sustain jobs.

Head of Longford LEO Micheal Nevin said, “We hope that this scheme will encourage local businesses to rethink their outdoor spaces, allowing for greater use and enjoyment of them for local people and visitors when restrictions allow. It will also help work towards the support of the short, medium and longer-term survival and sustainable growth of our towns in County Longford.”

Attractions, hotels, restaurants, cafés, public houses or other establishments where food is sold for consumption on the premises are eligible to apply.

Applicants can apply to the local authority for a grant of up to €4,000 (for up to 75% of the ex-VAT cost of equipment purchased/installed). Successful applicants who received a grant under this heading in 2020 can apply for the additional €2,000 (subject to the same conditions).

For all applicants, expenditure must be incurred between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2021. Payment will be made by Longford County Council to approved applicants on submission of receipts and photography of furniture in-situ.

Guidelines and an application form can be downloaded at www.longfordcoco.ie/!SEA46S. The scheme is open from April 12 for applications and closes on September 30, 2021.