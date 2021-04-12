Gardaí probe break in at Ballymahon family resource centre

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances behind a break in at a family resource centre in Ballymahon.

Thieves took a number of tools during an incident at the south Longford town's Bridgeways Family Resource Centre sometime between 6pm on April 8 last and 6am the following morning.

It's understood none of the items belonged to the centre, but rather to a builder who was undertaking construction work at the premises.

The total value of the haul is believed to be in the region of €600.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford garda station on (043) 3350570 or Ballymahon garda station on (090) 6432303.