North Longford mourns death of friendly and obliging Jimmy Early who was involved in farming all his life

The sympathy of the Mullinalaghta and north Longford communities is extended to Frank Early, Cloonagh on the death of his father Jimmy of Creevy, Granard, which occurred at Cavan General Hospital on Tuesday, March 30 following a short illness.

In his 86th year, the late Jimmy was blessed with excellent health up to very recently.

Involved in farming all his life, Jimmy took a keen interest in the rearing of sheep. His advice in this area was keenly sought, which was always freely given.

A resident of Creevy, deceased was a familiar figure at St Mary's Church, Carra where he helped with the taking up of the Offertory Collection prior to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Of a friendly and obliging demeanour, his passing will leave a void among his family, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, son James, brothers Barney and Myles and sister Maggie he is survived by his sons Pat and Frank (as stated), daughter Carmel, brother Patsy, daughters-in-law Catherina and Anne, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Michael, Maria, James, Emily, Lauren and Dylan, nephews and nieces to whom our condolences are extended.

Removal took place on Thursday, April 1 from his home to St Mary’s Church, Carra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.